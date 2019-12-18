Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 8%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 1,265,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,351,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Waitr alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 168.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. Analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 346,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 89,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.