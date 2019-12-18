Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $34.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.26 billion and the highest is $34.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $33.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.15 billion to $141.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $147.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

WBA stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

