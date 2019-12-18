Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.