Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 33000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $408,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Westcore Energy Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

