Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Trading Down 0.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.14, approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 257,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 321.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 87,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.