Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Trading Down 0.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.14, approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
