Winding Tree Price Hits $0.0747 on Top Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $952.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

