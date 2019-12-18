WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.88, 5,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.78% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

