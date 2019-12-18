WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00, 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 248.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

