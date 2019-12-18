WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.95, approximately 93 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 662.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

