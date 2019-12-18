Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,099,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,527 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.88.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,378,428 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 324,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 948,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

