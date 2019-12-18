Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of WOR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

