Wowbit (WWB) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $594.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wowbit has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html . Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.