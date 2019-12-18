Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.
WPP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. 146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,528. WPP has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.00.
About WPP
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
