Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

WPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

WPP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.90. 146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,528. WPP has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPP by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WPP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WPP by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 204,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

