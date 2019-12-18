WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

WPX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

WPX Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 11,117,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,359. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

