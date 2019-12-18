X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,787.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $2,787.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00079572 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000151 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 49,741,531,406 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

