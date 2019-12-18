X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Plans — Dividend of $0.29

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2899 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ASHR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 4,039,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.