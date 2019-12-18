X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4354 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

