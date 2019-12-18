Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $5.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.94 million, with estimates ranging from $19.33 million to $23.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,639. The stock has a market cap of $680.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.55.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,063,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,934 shares of company stock worth $1,346,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 956,968 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,454,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 703,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

