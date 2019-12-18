Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AXGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,735. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.27. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.