Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $38.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.52 billion. Chevron reported sales of $42.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $149.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.69 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.13 billion to $151.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.