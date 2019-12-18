Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

