Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 764,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 74,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,534. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

