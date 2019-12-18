Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post $743.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.70 million to $762.30 million. Century Communities reported sales of $651.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

CCS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 794,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

