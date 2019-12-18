Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,755,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 354,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

