Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.96. 1,333,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.