Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$1.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($5.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,132. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 1,124,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

