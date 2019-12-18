Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$1.94 EPS

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($9.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to ($5.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,132. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 1,124,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.86.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.