Zacks: Brokerages Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.03. 452,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,443. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

