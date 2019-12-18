Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.03. 1,049,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 99,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,843,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.