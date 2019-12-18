Zacks: Brokerages Set $44.00 Price Target for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BATRA has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 37,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,529. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

