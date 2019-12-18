Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.00 Target Price for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 170,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,721. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

