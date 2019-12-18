Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

PRTS stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 130,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,353. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.50.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

