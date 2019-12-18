Zacks: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. GSX Techedu’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GSX Techedu an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

