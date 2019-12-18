Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

