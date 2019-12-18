Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) to Sell

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals. It offers demand, savings, checking, NOW deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, commercial and residential construction, commercial and installment loans, lines secured by home equity and mortgage loans as well as compliance consulting services. The company operates primarily in Brentwood, Spring Hill and the Cool Springs; the Westhaven and Berry Farms communities of Franklin, Tennessee. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:FSB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 61,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,818. The stock has a market cap of $510.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

