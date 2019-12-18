Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

SMMF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,731 shares of company stock valued at $327,575. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

