Zacks: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Youdao an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DAO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,230. Youdao has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

