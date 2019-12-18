Zebi Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $506,698.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Koinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00189133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.01188960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00119987 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, LATOKEN, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

