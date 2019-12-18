ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $15,110.00 and $24.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

999 (999) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00049593 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003791 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Token Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.