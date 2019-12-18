Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 5.6%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $52.78, approximately 1,108,584 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Get Zogenix alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Zogenix by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zogenix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.