ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $788,667.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $788,667.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

