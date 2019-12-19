$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

SHIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 133,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,710. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

