$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

ACMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $275.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of -0.58. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.