$0.39 EPS Expected for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Amalgamated Bank reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,837. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

