0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $321,554.00 and approximately $42,316.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.97 or 0.06387716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

