$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

