$1.45 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.54. Encore Capital Group also posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,891,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after acquiring an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,308,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 176,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $37.33. 7,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

