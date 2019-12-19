$107.97 Million in Sales Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will report $107.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.83 million and the highest is $109.11 million. PS Business Parks reported sales of $104.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year sales of $427.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.68 million to $433.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.05 million, with estimates ranging from $437.96 million to $442.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $192.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.