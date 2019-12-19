$107.97 Million in Sales Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will report $107.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.83 million and the highest is $109.11 million. PS Business Parks reported sales of $104.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full year sales of $427.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.68 million to $433.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.05 million, with estimates ranging from $437.96 million to $442.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $192.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,531 shares of company stock worth $1,696,450 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

