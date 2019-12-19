1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $1.79 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $70.68 million and approximately $229,680.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00024545 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025597 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,595,266 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

