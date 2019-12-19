$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,004. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.