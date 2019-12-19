$26.20 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report sales of $26.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $105.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 17,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $621.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

In other news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $33,808.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,314 shares of company stock worth $849,820 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

